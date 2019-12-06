IND vs WI: Good decision to make Pollard captain, says Brian Lara

After spending some time in Australia, Brian Lara is in Mumbai to be part of the Star Sports team for the India-West Indies series.

Before teeing off at the Willingdon Sports Club at Mahalaxmi — he inaugurated the Habitat for Humanity Charity golf tournament — Lara spoke about why the West Indies captaincy was handed over to Kieron Pollard.

“I remember when he was picked for the first time for the 2007 World Cup in the Caribbean.

“Over a period of time, he may not have represented the West Indies may not be much, but he has played all around the world in different leagues. He has gained a lot of respect from the opposition. I didn’t see it as a bad decision.”

Uphill battle

Lara felt that Pollard had gained the respect of his teammates and can move forward. “There is a World Cup in under 12 months and you are looking for the right person, someone who can hit the ground running. He has the experience to do so. It is a good decision, but it is still going to be an uphill battle.”

“Playing in India, he must leave not necessarily winning, but as a better team after this series.”

Talking about David Warner’s unbeaten 335, Lara asserted that the Australian left hander should have been given the opportunity to go for the World record (Lara’s 400 not out).

Right decision

“I happened to be in Adelaide and thought it was kind of destiny being there. I felt maybe, just send a message that you have 10 overs to do it; but at the end of the day (Australia’s declaration) the decision was right.

“They won the match with a day to spare. I believe records are meant to be broken, even Warner may have a next chance.

“He is an attacking player, who can put your team in a winning position.”

Lara also touched upon how mental issues have hurt Australian cricketers. “I can say from personal example. “I also felt that the pressures of being a double world record holder. I remember on occasions when I lay in my room feeling the despair.

“Now, players are at least standing up and saying “I need to just remove myself, fight myself and comeback again.

“We should pay attention to it, the kind of pressures the players are on now.”