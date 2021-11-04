T20 World Cup | West Indies opt to field against Sri Lanka

Abu Dhabi

04 November 2021 19:25 IST

While West Indies are playing the same eleven from their last game, Sri Lanka included left-arm seamer Binura Fernando in place of Lahiru Kumara.

West Indies won the toss and elected to field against Sri Lanka in their Super 12 game of the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul.