West Indies pulls off a fine remarkable win

Jermaine Blackwood’s unbeaten fifty led West Indies to 143 for four at tea chasing 200 to beat England on a gripping final day of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.

The visitors lost three early wickets after opener John Campbell retired hurt, but Blackwood (65 not out) shared a partnership of 73 with Roston Chase to revive the hopes of the touring side. Shane Dowrich was unbeaten on 15 at the interval.

Barbados-born paceman Jofra Archer dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for four with a moving ball that the opener edged onto the stumps before he trapped Shamarh Brooks leg-before.

After Mark Wood bowled Shai Hope for nine to leave West Indies in trouble at 27 for three, Chase and Blackwood set about repairing the damage.

Archer, who tormented the batsmen with his pace and bounce, had Chase caught behind for 37 with a fine delivery but Dowrich provided solid support as the West Indies edged towards its target.

Earlier, England was bowled out for 313 in its second innings after resuming on 284 for eight, with the overnight pair of Archer and Wood failing to offer much resistance.

Wood edged paceman Shannon Gabriel to wicketkeeper Dowrich and Archer became Gabriel’s fifth victim of the innings as he edged a short-pitched ball to the ’keeper on 23.

Gabriel finished with figures of 5-75 — his sixth five-wicket haul in Tests — while Chase and Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets apiece.