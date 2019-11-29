West Indies names squads for India series

Experienced all-rounders Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo were left out of the West Indies ODI and T20 squads for the series against India beginning next month.

Kieron Pollard will continue to lead both squads with Nicholas Pooran as deputy in the shorter format and Shai Hope in the ODIs.

Russell, who played six games at the recently-concluded Abu Dhabi T10 league, didn’t find a place despite being fit, while Bravo, who had earlier hinted of an international comeback, was also not considered.

Star opener Chris Gayle was in contention but decided to take “a break”, making him unavailable.

Left-arm spin all-rounder Fabian Allen made it to the squad after recovering from a knee injury that had forced him out of the series against Afghanistan earlier this month.

Denesh Ramdin, who also missed parts of that series with hamstring injury, also found a place in the squad after regaining his fitness.

Coach Phil Simmons said: “We have three matches in each format, so we wanted to give each squad a chance to compete against India. No disrespect to Afghanistan, but facing India will be a more difficult series, especially in the ODIs.”

The squads:

ODIs: Kieron Pollard (Capt.), Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul and Hayden Walsh Jr.

T20s: Pollard (Capt.), Fabian Allen, King, Denesh Ramdin, Cottrell, Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Hetmyer, Pierre, Lendl Simmons, Holder, Walsh Jr, Paul, Pooran, Kesrick Williams.