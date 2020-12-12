West Indies in NZ | Jamieson’s five-for has Windies on the ropes

Blackwood puts up lone resistance

Kyle Jamieson bagged five wickets in a masterclass of swing bowling as New Zealand had the West Indies on the ropes on day two of the second Test in Wellington on Saturday.

The tourists ended the day on the brink of another follow-on as they struggled to 124 for eight, still 336 behind New Zealand's 460. Only Jermaine Blackwood provided any serious resistance but he fell late in the day for 69 as Jamieson and Tim Southee wreaked havoc.

Jamieson got five for 34 for his second five-wicket haul in only his fourth Test. Southee returned three for 29.

Unlike the West Indies batsmen, Nicholls and Neil Wagner were able to plunder runs when the New Zealand innings resumed on Saturday morning. Both scored personal-bests, untroubled whether the West Indies bowled full or short, as Nicholls advanced from his overnight 117 to 174 while Wagner finished unbeaten on 66.