West Indies head coach Simmons to step down after T20 World Cup exit

Twice champions West Indies suffered a surprise elimination by Ireland with a nine-wicket thrashing in Hobart on Friday, ending bottom of Group B

Reuters
October 25, 2022 08:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File picture of West Indies coach Phil Simmons | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

West Indies head coach Phil Simmons will step down following the team's exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia, Cricket West Indies announced on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twice champions West Indies suffered a surprise elimination by Ireland with a nine-wicket thrashing in Hobart on Friday, ending bottom of Group B with two points.

Also Read
Taskin Ahmed helps Bangladesh secure first ever Super 12 win

“I acknowledge that it’s not just the team that is hurting but the proud nations we represent as well," Simmons said.

"It’s disappointing and heart wrenching but we just didn’t turn up. We weren’t good enough and we now have to watch a tournament play out without our involvement. It's unfathomable and for that I deeply apologise to our fans and followers."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

West Indies made their earliest exit from the global showpiece since the inaugural 2007 tournament in South Africa.

Simmons led West Indies to their second T20 World Cup title in 2016, defeating England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

His last matches in charge will be the two-Test series against Australia from November 30 to December 12.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
cricket
Twenty20 World Cup

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app