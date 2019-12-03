West Indies get down to business ahead of T20I opener

Kieron Pollard returns to the venue — Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here — where he propelled himself as one of the explosive batsmen in T20 format when he scored a spectacular 18-ball 54 for Trinidad & Tobago against New South Wales in the Champions League T20 Championship a decade ago.

Pollard was in the forefront of a practice session on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the West Indies’ opening game of the three-match T20I series against Virat Kohli-led India to be played here on December 6.

The smiling visages of the West Indian cricketers is again a reminder that most of them continue to enjoy the game which they obviously love so much. They were just joking around, having a few brief chats, sharing thoughts and when Pollard walked across to the HCA curator Y.L. Chandrasekhar, apparently, he would have got a feel of what kind of a pitch would be in place for the big game on Friday.

After a long warm-up session with the emphasis on physical conditioning, the players were off to a more serious business of training in the nets under the watchful eyes of the head coach Phil Simmons.

Sharing memories

Interestingly, Hyderabad Cricket Association media liaison officer Vikram Man Singh was the manager of the West Indies team which won the 2016 T20 World Cup in Kolkata and he did have a chance to share those memories with players like Lendl Simmons, who were members of that winning team.

HCA secretary R. Vijayanand informs that every effort is being made to make the match a big success even as overcast conditions prevailed on Tuesday after heavy rains on Monday night.

“The first priority will be to ensure a spectator-friendly ambience inside the stadium.

“This is the first match for our new team of office-bearers led by Mohd. Azharuddin. And, we want to make it truly memorable,” he said.