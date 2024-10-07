ADVERTISEMENT

West Indies defeat Scotland by six wickets

Updated - October 07, 2024 03:20 am IST - Dubai

With this, West Indies opened their account in the tournament after losing the first match to South Africa by 10 wickets

PTI

Riding on their excellent show with the ball, West Indies got the better of Scotland by six wickets in their Women's T20 World Cup match here on Sunday.

For Scotland, it was their second successive defeat.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Scotland could only manage 99 for eight in their allotted 20 overs with leg-spinner Afy Fletcher (3/22) doing the star turn for the Windies with the ball.

Skipper Kathryn Bryce and Ailsa Lister made 25 and 26, respectively, for the Scots who are currently placed at the bottom of the table.

When their turn to bat came, the West Indies too were off to a bad start and lost their opener Stafanie Taylor with just 5 runs on the board in the innings' first over.

Qiana Joseph (31 off 18 balls) stabilised the innings before the duo of Deandra Dottin (28 off 15 balls) and Chinelle Henry (18 off 10 balls) remained unbeaten to steer their side to win with 50 balls to spare.

Olivia Bell (2/18) was the most successful bowler for Scotland.

Brief scores:

Scotland: 99/8 in 20 overs (Kathryn Bryce 25, Ailsa Lister 26; Afy Fletcher 3/22)

West Indies: 101/4 in 11.4 overs (Qiana Joseph 31, Deandra Dottin not out 28).

