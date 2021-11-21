Cricket

West Indies debutant Jeremy Solozano cleared of structural damage after being hit on the helmet

Staff members carry West Indies' player Jeremy Solozano, on stretcher, to an ambulance after being hit by a shot played by Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne during the day one of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies' in Galle, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. | Photo Credit: AP
Reuters COLOMBO 21 November 2021 17:56 IST
Updated: 21 November 2021 17:56 IST

Solozano was fielding at short leg when Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne pulled a short delivery from Roston Chase into the grill of the Windies opener's helmet.

Scans on West Indies debutant Jeremy Solozano, who was taken to hospital after being hit on the helmet while fielding in the opening Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, showed "no structural damage", the touring side said on Sunday.

Solozano immediately removed his helmet and lay down, surrounded by worried team mates and both the Sri Lankan batsmen at the Galle International Stadium as the team's physio sprinted on to the field.

The 26-year-old was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

"Jeremy Solozano's scans show no structural damage. He will be kept at the hospital overnight for observation," West Indies said in a statement.

Shai Hope came on as the substitute fielder in the first match of the two-Test series.

