West Indies crush Pakistan to kick off 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign

West Indies eased to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in their World Cup opener at Trent Bridge on Friday after an Oshane Thomas-led pace attack swept them away for 105.

Opener Chris Gayle, set to retire at the end of the tournament, led the Windies reply with a blistering 50 off 34 balls as the two-times champions chased down the total, reaching 108-3 with 36.2 overs to spare.

Having elected to field, West Indies made full use of overcast conditions as Thomas took four wickets for 27 runs, while captain Jason Holder (3-42) and the returning Andre Russell (2-4) completed the demolition job.

Pakistan were dismissed in 21.4 overs for their lowest World Cup total since a paltry 74 against England at Adelaide in 1992, the year Imran Khan's team went on to lift their only 50-overs crown.

Scoreboard

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq c Hope b Cottrell 2

Fakhar Zaman b Russell 22

Babar Azam c Hope b Thomas 22

Sarfaraz Ahmed b Hope c Holder 8

Mohammad Hafeez c Cottrell b Thomas 16

Imad Wasim c Gayle b Holder 1

Shadab Khan lbw b Thomas 0

Mohammad Amir not out 3

Wahab Riaz b Thomas 18

Extras: (2nb,2w) 4

TOTAL: (all out) 105

Overs: 21.4

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-35, 3-45, 4-62, 5-75, 6-77, 7-78, 8-81, 9-83

Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 4-0-18-1 (1w), Jason Holder 5-0-42-3, Andre Russell 3-1-4-2, Carlos Brathwaite 4-0-14-0, Oshane Thomas 5.4-0-27-4 (1w, 2nb)

West Indies

Chris Gayle c Khan c Amir 50

Shai Hope c Hafeez b Amir 11

Darren Bravo c Azam b Amir 0

Nicholas Pooran not out 34

Shimron Hetmyer not out 7

Extras: (3lb, 3w) 6

TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 108

Overs: 13.4

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-46, 3-77.

Did not bat: Andre Russell, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 6-0-26-3 (1w), Hasan Ali 4-0-39-0 (1w), Wahab Riaz 3.4-1-40-0 (1w)

Toss: West Indies

Result: West Indies wins by seven wickets.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Chris Gaffaney, Australia.

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.