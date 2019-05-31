Cricket

West Indies crush Pakistan to kick off 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign

West Indies' bowler Andre Russell, left, celebrates with Darren Bravo after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Sohail during the Cricket World Cup match at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England, Friday, May 31, 2019.

West Indies' bowler Andre Russell, left, celebrates with Darren Bravo after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Sohail during the Cricket World Cup match at Trent Bridge cricket ground in Nottingham, England, Friday, May 31, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

Oshane Thomas takes four wickets as West Indies skittled Pakistan for their second-lowest World Cup total of 105 at Trent Bridge

West Indies eased to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in their World Cup opener at Trent Bridge on Friday after an Oshane Thomas-led pace attack swept them away for 105.

Opener Chris Gayle, set to retire at the end of the tournament, led the Windies reply with a blistering 50 off 34 balls as the two-times champions chased down the total, reaching 108-3 with 36.2 overs to spare.

Having elected to field, West Indies made full use of overcast conditions as Thomas took four wickets for 27 runs, while captain Jason Holder (3-42) and the returning Andre Russell (2-4) completed the demolition job.

Pakistan were dismissed in 21.4 overs for their lowest World Cup total since a paltry 74 against England at Adelaide in 1992, the year Imran Khan's team went on to lift their only 50-overs crown.

Scoreboard

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq c Hope b Cottrell 2

Fakhar Zaman b Russell 22

Babar Azam c Hope b Thomas 22

Sarfaraz Ahmed b Hope c Holder 8

Mohammad Hafeez c Cottrell b Thomas 16

Imad Wasim c Gayle b Holder 1

Shadab Khan lbw b Thomas 0

Mohammad Amir not out 3

Wahab Riaz b Thomas 18

Extras: (2nb,2w) 4

TOTAL: (all out) 105

Overs: 21.4

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-35, 3-45, 4-62, 5-75, 6-77, 7-78, 8-81, 9-83

Bowling: Sheldon Cottrell 4-0-18-1 (1w), Jason Holder 5-0-42-3, Andre Russell 3-1-4-2, Carlos Brathwaite 4-0-14-0, Oshane Thomas 5.4-0-27-4 (1w, 2nb)

West Indies

Chris Gayle c Khan c Amir 50

Shai Hope c Hafeez b Amir 11

Darren Bravo c Azam b Amir 0

Nicholas Pooran not out 34

Shimron Hetmyer not out 7

Extras: (3lb, 3w) 6

TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 108

Overs: 13.4

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-46, 3-77.

 

Did not bat: Andre Russell, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

Bowling: Mohammad Amir 6-0-26-3 (1w), Hasan Ali 4-0-39-0 (1w), Wahab Riaz 3.4-1-40-0 (1w)

Toss: West Indies

Result: West Indies wins by seven wickets.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Chris Gaffaney, Australia.

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

