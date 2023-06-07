ADVERTISEMENT

West Indies clinch ODI cricket series in U.A.E. with a game to spare

June 07, 2023 09:41 am | Updated 09:41 am IST - Sharjah

Game 3 is scheduled for June 9 in Sharjah, giving both teams more preparation for the World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe starting June 18

AP

West Indies’ Roston Chase delivers a ball to a U.A.E. batsman during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between the United Arab Emirates and West Indies at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on June 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Shai Hope and Daren Sammy secured their first ODI series victory as West Indies captain and coach with a 78-run win over United Arab Emirates here.

West Indies won Game 1 with 88 balls to spare and clinched the three-game series with one to spare after setting the U.A.E. a target of 307 and then restricting the home team to 228 for 7 in 50 overs in Game 2 on June 6 night.

Johnson Charles set the West Indies on course for a big total when he plundered eight boundaries and three sixes to reach 63 from 47 deliveries, sharing a 129-run opening stand with Brandon King before he was caught off Ali Naseer's bowling in the 17th over.

King scored 64 from 70 deliveries to lead the scoring for West Indies, while Keacy Carty (32), Hope (23) and Kavem Hodge (26) made contributions in the middle. Odean Smith belted 37 from 24 balls before being dismissed by Zahoor Khan (3-44) to end the innings in 49.5 overs with the total at 306.

U.A.E. lost wickets in the 4th and 9th overs and slipped to 52-3 at the end of the 14th.

Vriitra Avarind withstood to the early pressure to compile 36, while Basil Hameed (49) and Ali Naseer, who posted 57 from 53 balls, helped the home team bat through the full 50 overs.

