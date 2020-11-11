West Indies broke COVID isolation rules: NZ official

The West Indies cricket squad repeatedly broke isolation rules inside their team hotel, New Zealand health officials said Wednesday, adding that the tourists' training privileges had been revoked as punishment.

The cricketers are undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine in Christchurch before starting their tour featuring three Twenty20 matches and two Tests later this month.

The players were given special permission to train together during the isolation period, subject to strict bio-secure protocols, but the New Zealand Health Department said the commitment had not been honoured.

“Members of the team were confirmed to have repeatedly broken managed isolation rules,” director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement. “Many of these incidents have been captured on CCTV and have also been reported by staff. The incidents include groups mingling and sharing food.”

Bloomfield said the breaches all occurred within the hotel where the team is based during the quarantine period and there was no risk to the general public.