West Indies beat India by five wickets in second T20

West Indies’ Obed McCoy celebrates taking the wicket of India’s Ravichandran Ashwin during the second T20 cricket match at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, on Monday, August 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

August 02, 2022 04:00 IST

Indians were unable to gauge the pace and bounce of the Warner Park track, as McCoy mixed his variations well during a career-best spell

West Indies beat India by five wickets in the second T20I on Monday. Opting to bowl, Obed McCoy returned with a career-best six-wicket haul as West Indies dismissed India for 138. Hardik Pandya was the top scorer with a run-a-ball 31, while Rishabh Pant (24) and Ravindra Jadeja (27) also got starts but couldn’t capitalise in a match that was pushed back by three hours due to delay in arrival of team kits. Advertisement Advertisement While McCoy was the most successful bowler with figures of 4-1-17-6, Alzarri Joseph (1/29), Akeal Hosein (1/22) and Jason Holder (1/23) were the other wicket-takers. In reply, WI overhauled the target with four balls to spare, riding on Brandon King’s 68 and an unbeaten 19-ball 31 off Devon Thomas. Brief scores: India: 138 all out in 19.3 overs (Hardik Pandya 31; Obed McCoy 6/17) West Indies: 141 for 5 in 19.2 overs (Brandon King 68; Ravindra Jadeja 1/16).

