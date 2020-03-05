West Indies beats Lanka

West Indian Kieron Pollard (34, 15b) became the first player to play 500 T20 matches and only the second player to amass 10,000 runs in the format during the 25-run win over Sri Lanka on Wednesday.
Skipper Pollard, who had 9,966 career runs across both international and franchise cricket prior to this game, joined compatriot Chris Gayle (13,296 runs) in the 10,000 runs club.
The scores:
West Indies 196/4 in 20 overs (L. Simmons 67 n.o., A. Russell 35, K. Pollard 34, B. King 33) bt Sri Lanka 171 in 19.1 overs (K. Perera 66, W. Hasaranga 44, Thomas 5/28).
