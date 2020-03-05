Cricket

West Indies beats Lanka

West Indian Kieron Pollard (34, 15b) became the first player to play 500 T20 matches and only the second player to amass 10,000 runs in the format during the 25-run win over Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Skipper Pollard, who had 9,966 career runs across both international and franchise cricket prior to this game, joined compatriot Chris Gayle (13,296 runs) in the 10,000 runs club.

The scores:

West Indies 196/4 in 20 overs (L. Simmons 67 n.o., A. Russell 35, K. Pollard 34, B. King 33) bt Sri Lanka 171 in 19.1 overs (K. Perera 66, W. Hasaranga 44, Thomas 5/28).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 11:13:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/west-indies-beats-lanka/article30994023.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY