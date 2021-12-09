West Indies arrives in Pakistan

Karachi

09 December 2021 23:45 IST

PCB arranges for tight security measures

The West Indies cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a visit which local officials hope will scotch bitter memories of a New Zealand tour abandoned on security grounds.

On its first visit since 2018, the West Indies will play three Twenty20 and three One-Day Internationals — all in Karachi — starting on Monday.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said the 26-member party had been escorted under heavy security to the team hotel.

Advertising

Advertising

The series comes three months after New Zealand quit its first tour of the country in 18 years shortly before the opening match was due to start following a security alert.