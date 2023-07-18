HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

West Indies announce squad for 2nd Test against India, add uncapped spinner 

Sinclair’s inclusion provides captain Kraigg Brathwaite with an additional bowling option and the opportunity for a Test debut alongside fellow spinner Rahkeem Cornwall at Queen’s Park Oval

July 18, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - St John's

CUE API
India’s Ravichandran Ashwin bowls against West Indies on day three of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica.

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin bowls against West Indies on day three of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica. | Photo Credit: AP

West Indies have announced their 13-player squad, including an uncapped spinner for the second and final Test against India in Trinidad, according to ICC. The Caribbean side fell to a disappointing innings and 141-run loss to the Asian nation in their first appearance of the new ICC World Test Championship cycle and will be keen to return to winning ways and tie the series when the second Test commences at Queen’s Park Oval on Thursday.

While the West Indies have kept faith with the majority of the squad that lost to India in Dominica, they have included exciting off-spinner Kevin Sinclair in their 13-player squad in place of fellow all-rounder Raymon Reifer.

Reifer managed scores of just two and 11 while going wicketless during the opening Test against India, but will travel with the team to Trinidad and may still be used in case of an injury.

Sinclair provides West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite with another bowling option, with the 23-year-old having already featured for the side in seven ODIs and six T20Is and his most recent appearance coming during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe.

Born in Guyana, Sinclair is renowned for his trademark flips when celebrating dismissals and the right-armer will likely work in tandem with fellow spinner Rahkeem Cornwall if chosen to make his Test debut in Trinidad.

West Indies squad for second Test against India: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican, Reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan.

Related Topics

Test cricket

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.