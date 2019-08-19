India tour match | Rahane gets some valuable runs

Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane got some much needed runs under his belt ahead of the first Test as the visitors reached 174 for five at lunch on the final day of the three-day warm-up game against West Indies-A here on Monday.

Rahane, who has not scored a hundred in more than two years, made a fighting 54 off 162 balls before a reverse sweep led to his dismissal. Rahane, the stand-in captain in this game, had come to open the innings after failing in the first essay.

Rahane and Hanuma Vihari had resumed the innings at 84 for one and both managed to score half-centuries. Vihari made 64 off 125 balls, with nine fours and a six, as India extended its lead to 279 runs.

On Sunday, Ishant Sharma bowled a fiery opening spell while left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav promised to pose stiff competition for Ashwin as India dominated proceedings.

India bowled out the home team for 181 in 56.1 overs with Ishant (three for 21), Kuldeep (three for 35) and Umesh Yadav (three for 19) sharing the spoils.

The scores: India 297 for five decl. and 174 for five in 70 overs at lunch (Vihari 64, Rahane 54) vs West Indies-A 181 in 56.1 overs (Ishant Sharma three for 21, Umesh Yadav three for 19, Kuldeep Yadav three for 35).