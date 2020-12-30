Australia vs India | ‘We’re trying to bowl good balls’: Pat Cummins

30 December 2020 22:29 IST

Cummins says the Aussie attack has got Pujara thinking

On India’s tour of Australia in 2018-19, Cheteshwar Pujara scored 521 runs and faced 1258 deliveries, paving the way for a historic 2-1 series win Down Under. But, two summers later, Australia seemed to have found an answer to India’s run machine.

Pat Cummins has dismissed Pujara three times in four innings this series and conceded just 14 runs from the 80 deliveries he has bowled to the No. 3 batsman.

When asked why the Australians have been effective against Pujara, Cummins said, “I would love to say it’s a big grand plan that has changed things (smiles), but the reality is I don’t know,” he said at a virtual media interaction on Wednesday.

“We’re just trying to bowl good balls and make him decide whether he should play or leave it and do it for as long as we can. Fortunately, so far it’s come off pretty early in his innings so long may it continue, but there’s nothing drastically that’s changed. We’ve just got to concentrate on what we do well for longer,” he added.

Cummins also praised young opener Shubman Gill’s stroke-filled approach on debut in Melbourne. “Shubi (Shubman) looked quite settled in his first Test. He is quite a calm character...likes to take the game on which as a bowler, provides us opportunities; some days it would come off, some days it won’t,” said the Australian pacer.

Good execution

About Australia’s bowling performance at the MCG, Cummins said: “I thought our execution was really good, we created a lot of chances, especially in that first innings. To bowl a side out for 300 on the MCG, which was a really good wicket, and create so many chances is a big tick. So we’re pretty happy in that regard.”

