We will work in tandem: Mithali

26 May 2021 22:17 IST

She dismisses any talk of issues with coach Ramesh Powar

India women’s Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj says it is time to formulate a shared vision and build a team for the future.

The 38-year-old Mithali, who is quarantining with the team in Mumbai before flying out to England next month, said that when you represent the country there is no room for personal likes or egos.

“The past is gone by. You cannot go back. I am sure he (Ramesh Powar, head coach, who had issues with Mithali the last time he was the coach) will come up with plans and we together will steer the ship,” Mithali said in a chat with The Hindu.

“We will work in tandem and build a very strong team for the future, especially with the World Cup scheduled next year.”

Welcome feature

Mithali said it was a welcome feature that the England itinerary had all three formats. She will lead the side in the Test and three ODIs before Harmanpreet Kaur takes charge for the three T20Is.

“For all the youngsters in the team, and even for someone like me who played a Test match seven years ago, there is no baggage to carry. We have not played the format for such a long time and hence can play with an open mind,” said Mithali.

“It is good to see that this Test will be followed by a pink-ball Test in Australia later this year. My personal opinion is that we should have continuity in playing Test matches.

“I believe that all three formats can exist together in women’s cricket too and players need to enjoy all of them,” she added.

Open mind

“We are going with an open mind, will be positive and confident of living up to the expectations. A Test match always challenges a player in many ways and the girls too are really excited.

“The conditions keep changing session by session in England and that itself is a big challenge.

“We can’t say how good or well-equipped a young player is for these conditions unless she gets the exposure. But, this team has players with plenty of experience by way of ODIs and T20Is,” Mithali added.