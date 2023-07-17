We will need someone like Rahane in form for South Africa tour: Rathour

July 17, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Roseau (Dominica)

Ajinkya Rahane's assured approach in the middle has been the hallmark of his comeback and the Indian team will need him to maintain form when it tours South Africa later this year, said batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Rahane's 89 and 46 was probably the only positive for India in their loss to Australia in the World Test Championship final in London last month.

It was Rahane's first Test in 18 months and following that, he was named vice-captain for the ongoing tour of the West Indies.

However, the 35-year-old got out cheaply in the first Test here and would like to make amends in the second game starting in Port of Spain on July 20.

Talking about Rahane's comeback, Rathour explained what has stood out for him.

"He played really well in the WTC final. He has always been a good player. He was dropped because of bad form. When it comes to technique, you constantly work on that but what stood out for me that he was much more calm in his approach.

"He was playing late and close to the body. That has been the standout thing since his comeback. He is still batting the same way in the nets. We hope he will do well. Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like him to come good," said Rathour.

India's next Test series will be in South Africa in December-January.

Jaiswal has potential to play for 10 years

Rathour was hugely impressed with young Yashasvi Jaiswal's performance in his debut Test. His 171 set up a massive win for India.

"I've been a selector before, so whenever you pick a player you should pick him with the intent that he will play for India for the next 10 years. He definitely has the potential.

"For me the most important thing though I haven't worked with Yashasvi before, was that I had seen him scoring runs at the IPL, you saw how dynamic a batter he is, the kind of stroke-player he is. But he managed to change the game according to the situation of the team.

"On the second day he scored some 20 runs off 90 balls before Lunch. I think that for me was the highlight of the innings. Somebody who is able to do that, who can play against his character, his normal game, get through that phase and then score big runs, it was phenomenal to watch," Rathour said.

Shubman Gill could not do well last week after dropping himself down to number three in the batting order. But Rathour said Gill will get enough time to prove himself in his new batting position.

"He has a lot of potential, and he has reached that potential as well in other formats. He has also made runs in Test cricket. Sometimes it might take a bit of time in a particular format, and he is taking that time, but he has that time.

"He is taking some time but the good thing is that there is no dearth of hardwork, he is working out on things. And along with potential he also has the temperament, which makes one a big player. Again, there's no doubt that he'll play all three formats for a long time," said Rathour.