We will be flexible, unpredictable: Kohli

“Twenty20 cricket is all about being flexible. There won’t be a set pattern. The combination or playing eleven might look similar, but there is nothing like ‘this is how we are going to go’. We have to be unpredictable,” India captain Virat Kohli told the media on the eve of the first T20I against the West Indies.

“T20 is a format where you experiment a lot more than in ODIs or Tests. And you take a lot more risks in terms of what you want as a team,” he said.

The captain was happy with his pace attack as it comprised experienced and consistent bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

“And Deepak (Chahar) is really bowling well. Also, a couple more guys are under the scanner for sealing a spot alongside the three main seamers,” he said.

On having two wrist and two finger-spinners in the squad, the captain felt it was a big advantage, especially on the big grounds in Australia. “It is all about balance. You need to have six bowling options in T20 cricket, that’s the basic rule,” he said.

“This is really Jaddu’s (Ravindra Jadeja) best phase as an all-rounder. And Washi (Washington Sundar) has been brilliant with the new ball. So, we’re very happy with how our options are placed.”

On Sanju Samson’s chances of playing in the eleven, Kohli said the batting order had a settled look now.

Batting in tandem

“The responsibility to bring control in the middle-order is on me. The other batsmen will be able to express themselves and play freely. This is the meaning of batting in partnership — one or two control the batting, the rest can play with strike-rates of 170-180,” he said.