We want to get 600-700: Root

Joe Root, who celebrated his 100th Test with a brilliant unbeaten 128, said his team would look to score 600 to 700 runs in the first innings.
In 2016, in the final Test in Chennai, England made 477 and still lost by an innings and 75 runs after India made 759 for 7 declared.
“We have got to get as many as we can; 600-700 if we can, really try to make the most of the first innings while [the pitch] is good,” said Root.
“The foot-holes are starting to wear quickly, so if we can bat the whole of tomorrow or maybe day three, then things could speed up quite quickly for us. You never know what can happen from that point onwards.
“Ultimately we have got to try and back up today, and it has been an impressive start for us. We have got to make it count. That is going to be the challenge for this tour. We need to bat long periods in these conditions. That is all the focus will be, going into tomorrow.”
Speaking about scoring his third hundred in as many Tests, the 30-year-old said, “I am in some good form and need to make sure I cash in on it. I think, over the course of my career, I have not always gone on to make big scores, so for me to be going and doing that currently is pleasing.”
