‘We should be proud’: Alyssa Healy after defeating India in T20I series

January 11, 2024 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - Mumbai

ANI

Australia’s Alyssa Healy after winning the Women’s T20I match between India and Australia at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 09, 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

After winning the three-match T20I series against India Women 2-1, Australia Women skipper Alyssa Healy discussed the team’s success in the white-ball format against the hosts.

Healy was pleased with the series’ learnings, claiming that Australia had only played “two and a half days” of awful cricket.

“I am just really, really proud of this group of people. We are here in India over a month that we are traditionally at home spending time with our families, and it is the first time we are away this time of the year,” Healy was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“The month that we have been here, we have played two and a half bad days of cricket - one and a half days in the Test match and one T20 - and I am really proud of the group. Hopefully we can have a really successful 2024 on the back of it,” the southpaw added.

Healy praised Phoebe Litchfield, who concluded the white-ball series with 344 runs at an average of 86.

“I was joking sitting on the bench that I remember when I was that fearless when you come out and you have lost two wickets in an over and play a ramp over the keeper for four,” the left-hand opener asserted

“Unbelievable talent but at the same time she has got a good head on her shoulders and has fitted in beautifully in our squad and will play a key role for us in the Bangladesh [T20] World Cup [2024] and the ODI World Cup [2025] in these conditions in the next 18 months. She is great to watch and hopefully she is going to have a long and successful career for Australia,” the wicketkeeper added.

