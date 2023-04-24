HamberMenu
IPL 2023 | "We need to pull up our socks" says RR skipper Sanju Samson after defeat against RCB

April 24, 2023 05:34 am | Updated 05:34 am IST - Bengaluru:

Asian News International
Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson runouts Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Prabhudessai during their match in the Indian Premier League 2023, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson ended up on the losing side as the fate of the match was sealed in a few moments.

Rajasthan lost the game by 7 runs in the first match of Sunday's doubleheader in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB performed well in the first innings as they managed to put up a score of 189/9 on the board in 20 overs. Rajasthan had a similar start to the game but they started to fade away after 10 overs. They ended up putting a score of 182/6 on the board and fell short by 7 runs at the end of the game.

After this defeat, Samson would be looking forward to bouncing back in their next game. "We need to pull up our socks and come back stronger in the next game," Sanju Samson said after the match.

Rajasthan was in the chase as Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer kept the scoreboard ticking as the game approached towards its climax. However, after Hetmyer’s wicket in the 18th over, the pressure started to dwell on Jurel and Ashwin came in to play a short cameo but failed to leave his mark on the game with boundaries.

“With the IPL games, winnings and losing is done in very small margins, keep checking small boxes, we need to keep on checking all those.”

“I think when you are playing this ground, 10s 12s 13s in an over are chaseable. It is about getting the momentum, normally, Hetty does it for us, but he had an off day, one shot here and there does it for us. The thought keeps on changing, depending on how the wicket plays, we decide on the time when a wicket falls. Ashwin with his experience, and he has delivered in the pressure moments in the last couple of games. A six and a four in the Ahmedabad game and we felt we could count on his experience [on Ashwin over Holder],” Samson added.

Rajasthan Royals will be back in action against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

