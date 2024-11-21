ADVERTISEMENT

We hope to take back trophy this time, says Pat Cummins, ahead of Australia-India tests

Published - November 21, 2024 02:38 pm IST - Perth

We are excited to play with India, one of the best teams in the world, he tells the media

K C Vijaya Kumar
K C Vijaya Kumar

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins speaks during a press conference at the Optus Stadium in Perth on November 21, 2024, ahead of the first cricket Test between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: AFP

There is a quiet confidence innate to Pat Cummins. Striding into the press conference hall wearing his worn-out baggy green cap at the Optus Stadium here on Thursday (November 21, 2024), the Australian skipper hoped that his men would wrest back the elusive Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were also moments when the brotherhood of fast bowlers was on view as he praised his counterpart, Jasprit Bumrah. Ahead of the first Test against India here on Friday (November 21, 2024), Cummins extensively spoke to the media.

Excerpts from the press conference:

ADVERTISEMENT

The trophy that matters

“For about half in the change room, we haven’t won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, so it’s one of the last things to tick off. With every challenge that was thrown at us over the last few years, we have stepped up and done well. We know India is right up there with one of the best teams in the world, so we are excited.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Under pressure, India faces Australia; aims for history repeat

Fast bowling captains

“Yeah, it is great to see and should happen more. In the New Zealand series last year, it was good with Tim Southee as captain. I don’t think it really changes too much again, but it’s one of those rare things. So, yeah, looking forward to seeing how he (Bumrah) goes about his work out there. As a fan of fast bowling, it’s always good to see.”

A rather new-look Indian team

“We make plans for a whole squad. India has got a lot of depth. Most of us have played the IPL and seen how newcomers step up straight away. They are missing a couple of guys we are more familiar with, but we know whoever they pick is going to be good enough for Test cricket.”

We are not carrying baggage from New Zealand series: Bumrah

Cummins, however, had some kind words about young all-rounder Nitish Reddy. The two turned out for IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad for which Cummins was the skipper. “Loved playing alongside Nitish. He is a great young guy starting out in his professional career. I am impressed with how he went about his work. He can swing the ball a little bit,” the Australian captain said.

Surface-tension

“The pitch looks good with an even coverage of grass. You know, it always looks really good here.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US