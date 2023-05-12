We have to put our best foot forward and be sensible: Lara

May 12, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

“We have to put our best foot forward, enjoy, be brave and also sensible. We know the kind of cricket we have to play,” said Brian Lara, head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the eve of the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

“We got to go on a run and that should start only tomorrow. Definitely not going to end at 6.50 p.m. (around the closing time of the match). We want to continue it till the end of the championship,” said Lara. “We know exactly what we have to do and execute it well. The team is ready to throw in the last dice. We were able to pull it through self-belief in the last game,” he said.

Lara also hinted that Anmolpreet and Abhishek will open the innings. I don’t want to be thinking beyond this match right now,” he said.

On the pitch, Lara said that there was nothing negative to be said about it. “It would not be one-sided, it has been pretty fair so far,” he said.

“Well, we are looking for a story, it doesn’t matter about the face. It is not about individuals. Yes, looking for a proper story like the one in Jaipur,” he said.

“I prefer to chase 13 to 14 runs in one over with eight wickets in hand rather than 10 runs with two wickets in hand,” Lara said.