We have to find the right balance for each game, says Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said that his team had a fantastic start to the 2017 IPL season with the win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opener here on Wednesday.

Warner said it was a very good win irrespective of who was playing or not for the RCB match as it was a still very strong side. “That wins gives great confidence to the entire team,” he said.

“Especially, the way the guys batted. It was a fantastic effort. And, in bowling, Bhuvi (pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar) is a genius with his skill and execution on such a pitch in especially in death overs. We have now quite a few bowling options with the induction of leggie Rashid Khan of Afghanistan in the team,” the SRH captain said.

Referring to Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who is away on national duty, Warner said he hoped the former would join the team for the Mumbai game (April 12 in Mumbai). “The objective would be to find the right balance for each game in any given scenario.

“I think the key is the middle overs in this format when the batting side will try to accelerate the runs. But again, we have the experience of Nehra, Bhuvi and then there is Cutting, Moises and Rashid. We have plenty of options,” Warner explained.

Specific role

“It is important to have self-belief and confidence to handle any situation. Each player has a specific role defined and we are pleased with the way they are responding,” the SRH captain pointed out.

“Yes, I did have a look at what we did right last season and what are the areas to improve to change the thought process. Accordingly, we will have our game plan for each game,” Warner explained.

“I am one of those who always looks to the bench for its views. For they will be seeing the action differently and can provide vital inputs which should help in leadership,” Warner said.

“Last year, we were a bit tentative in batting as there were quite a few dot balls. But, immensely pleased with the way we batted in the opener the other night against RCB,” he said.

“There is no pressure on being defending champions. Yes, last year there were individuals who were chipping in each game. But, that is past. We have to stay focused and be calm for a repeat performance,” Warner said.

“Yes, definitely we have to reassess our strategies if the opposition gets the better of us as we progress in this edition. We have to back some players in given situations sometimes with high risk,” he said.

“The best part is that the boys keep smiling and we hope to carry on the momentum,” Warner concluded.