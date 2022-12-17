We have plenty of time, says Kuldeep

December 17, 2022 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHATTOGRAM:

N. Sudarshan

Kuldeep Yadav. | Photo Credit: AP

Bangladesh may be down in the dumps, but all-rounder Mehidy Hasan hoped that the batters would come good during the 513-run fourth innings chase.

“The wicket is still quite good,” he said, after the day’s play on Friday. “The batters definitely have to bat with responsibility. Good decision-making and a clear mindset are important. The batters understand what’s needed, particularly by seeing how we got out in the first innings.”

“The wicket improves in Chattogram. Although it is a big challenge, it is also a huge opportunity for our batters to play a long innings. Two days are remaining. Playing well in this match will give a lot of confidence,” he said.

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav did not agree with the view that India displayed a negative mindset by not declaring early.

“Not really, we still have two days to go,” Kuldeep said. “We have plenty of time, 180 overs. And you cannot predict how any team bats. Sometimes 400 may look easy, if someone gets set and gets close. It is not that we are afraid, but we wanted to bat till the drinks break after tea.”

