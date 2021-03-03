India vs England | We have no scars, says Root

England skipper Joe Root wants his batsmen to figure out a way to score runs and not worry about the pitch too much in the fourth Test that starts on Thursday.
“I think the most important thing is that as a batting group we are very clear about how to play. We are going to the game full of confidence, we have no scars from the last two and we will play in a controlled but fearless way,” said Root.
“We shouldn't be scared about the surface in any sort of way or about the guys bowling on it. It is really important that we stay very calm, clear about how we are going to score runs and trust both defence and those shots that make us the players we are,” he added.
When asked about his take on how the pitch will play, Root said, “It is looking very similar to what it was two days out from the last games as well. We will see. I mean, it could change again overnight. I think the most important thing is that we learn all the lessons from the last two two Test matches and make sure we're better for it.
“It is important that if we get ourselves in a similar position in the first innings, we really make that count. And try and get some scoreboard pressure in the game, you know, early on.”
Root also hinted that off-spinner Dom Bess, who was dropped after the first Chennai Test, will be in contention for selection.
