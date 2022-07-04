‘We have gained from playing alongside Jhulan Goswami’: Meghna Singh

By omitting the seasoned duo of Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey, the selectors had put a lot of faith in those relatively inexperienced bowlers

How the young Indian pace attack would perform was one of the topics of interest ahead of the tour of Sri Lanka. By omitting the seasoned duo of Jhulan Goswami and Shikha Pandey, the selectors had put a lot of faith in those relatively inexperienced bowlers.

Those young bowlers have not disappointed. Renuka Singh and Meghna Singh were instrumental in restricting the host to 173 in the second ODI at Pallekele on Monday.

Renuka claimed four wickets and Meghna two. Shortly after their fine show helped India score a 10-wicket win in the second ODI, Meghna praised her younger colleague for her hard work. “She prepares well and puts into practise what we plan,” she said.

She added that the young Indian attack had gained from the experience of playing alongside Jhulan. “We are carrying on with that experience,” she said.

About the second ODI, Meghna said the bowlers had prepared for the slowness of the wicket. “The wicket today was slightly better than the one for the first match,” she said. “We had planned for a bowling partnership and were able to apply that.”