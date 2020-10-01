‘We have a plan for every CSK player’

HYDERABAD

01 October 2020 22:18 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor V.V.S. Laxman said his team will look to carry forward the momentum after breaking the duck against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Ahead of Friday’s game against Chennai Super Kings, Laxman said the first win would always be special, coming as it did after early setbacks. “We hope to build on that all-round performance. That win showed our character,” he said.

“[For CSK], we have plans for each and every player. The bowlers know the strengths and weaknesses of every batsman.”

Laxman was all praise for left-armer T. Natarajan. “Along with Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), brings a lot of variety to death-overs bowling. Natarajan’s work ethic is exemplary.”

Laxman also expressed confidence in the middle-order, and said it had the potential to win matches.