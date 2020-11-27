Cricket

We had a shot but lost vital wickets: Hardik

Shikhar Dhawan.  

Hardik Pandya felt India was in the hunt, despite chasing a stiff target of 375, during his 128-run partnership with Shikhar Dhawan for the fifth wicket.

In a virtual interaction with the media after the game, Hardik, who top-scored for India with 90, said, “When I was batting, we had to believe and I genuinely felt we could have done it.

“It is just that we lost important wickets at the wrong time. Shikhar got out. We had a fantastic partnership and could have built from there, and maybe had a better shot at the total. Unfortunately, we lost wickets when I felt we were getting the rhythm.

“When you have to chase more than 370-odd runs, there is not much planning. Everyone has to play with intent and at a good strike-rate.”

Having picked just five bowlers, and most of them proving expensive, India missed Hardik's ability with the ball

Asked when he would be able to bowl in a match, thus helping the side’s balance, the 27-year-old said, “It is a process, and I am looking at a long-term goal.

“I want to be at 100% of my bowling capacity for the most important games like the World Cups and other crucial series whenever required.

Bowling not game-ready

“I am not looking at a short-term plan where I exhaust myself. I am following a process and I am bowling in the nets but [am] just not game-ready,” he added.

