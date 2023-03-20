ADVERTISEMENT

We failed to handle the situation well, says Rohit

March 20, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - Visakhapatnam

S. Dipak Ragav

Rohit Sharma couldn’t get going. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made no excuses about his side’s shambolic batting performance against Australia on Sunday.

“We didn’t bat well enough. That wasn’t a pitch where we could have gotten out for 117,” said Rohit. “We didn’t apply ourselves. Even when you lose a couple of wickets early, it is crucial to create that partnership so that you can get back into the game. Yeah, that’s about it. I don’t think we batted well enough,” he added.

Nothing to panic

Though the top-order has failed to get going in the first two matches of this series, the captain refused to press the panic button.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has just been two games. The top order was on fire for our last six ODIs. So, not too much of a concern at all.”

“Our guys have enough experience. All the guys who played today have played a lot of ODIs, so it is about handling the situation well, and that is something we failed today,” Rohit explained.

Meanwhile, the Player-of-the-match, Mitchell Starc, felt the wickets in the PowerPlay set up the game for his side.

“(It was) a complete bowling performance from us; the fact that we took wickets in the PowerPlay allowed us to attack even more at the backend of the PowerPlay and throughout the innings. Likewise, with a lower total chase, you can afford to be aggressive through the PowerPlay and Mitch (Marsh), and Travis (Head) came off well with bat,” said Starc who took the first four wickets.

Explaining his bowling style and plans, Starc said, “My role for a long time is to try and take wickets upfront in the PowerPlay, and that means that I tend to bowl a full length compared to other guys like Cameron Green or others in the squad.

“So, yeah, that means I am probably more expensive at times, but I’m trying to bring in all modes of dismissal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US