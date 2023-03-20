We failed to handle the situation well, says Rohit

March 20, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 11:36 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma made no excuses about his side’s shambolic batting performance against Australia on Sunday.

“We didn’t bat well enough. That wasn’t a pitch where we could have gotten out for 117,” said Rohit. “We didn’t apply ourselves. Even when you lose a couple of wickets early, it is crucial to create that partnership so that you can get back into the game. Yeah, that’s about it. I don’t think we batted well enough,” he added.

Nothing to panic

Though the top-order has failed to get going in the first two matches of this series, the captain refused to press the panic button.

“It has just been two games. The top order was on fire for our last six ODIs. So, not too much of a concern at all.”

“Our guys have enough experience. All the guys who played today have played a lot of ODIs, so it is about handling the situation well, and that is something we failed today,” Rohit explained.

Meanwhile, the Player-of-the-match, Mitchell Starc, felt the wickets in the PowerPlay set up the game for his side.

“(It was) a complete bowling performance from us; the fact that we took wickets in the PowerPlay allowed us to attack even more at the backend of the PowerPlay and throughout the innings. Likewise, with a lower total chase, you can afford to be aggressive through the PowerPlay and Mitch (Marsh), and Travis (Head) came off well with bat,” said Starc who took the first four wickets.

Explaining his bowling style and plans, Starc said, “My role for a long time is to try and take wickets upfront in the PowerPlay, and that means that I tend to bowl a full length compared to other guys like Cameron Green or others in the squad.

“So, yeah, that means I am probably more expensive at times, but I’m trying to bring in all modes of dismissal.”