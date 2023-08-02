HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

We don’t ask for luxury, Hardik Pandya slams West Indies board

Led by Hardik in the absence of Rohit Sharma, India thrashed the West Indies by 200 runs to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1

August 02, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:19 am IST - Tarouba (Trinidad)

The Hindu Bureau
India’s Hardik Pandya takes a rest during a practice session ahead of their 1st ODI match against West Indies, at Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown.

India’s Hardik Pandya takes a rest during a practice session ahead of their 1st ODI match against West Indies, at Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown. | Photo Credit: ANI/via BCCI Twitter

Indian captain Hardik Pandya rued the lack of basic facilities during their stay in Tarouba, saying "it's time" for Cricket West Indies (CWI) to take note of and address the issues.

Led by Hardik in the absence of Rohit Sharma, India thrashed the West Indies by 200 runs to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1, with the skipper himself making an unbeaten 52-ball 70.

"This was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. From travelling to managing a lot of things. Last year also, some hiccups happened," Hardik said after the game at the Brian Lara Stadium.

"I think it's time for West Indies Cricket to take note of it and make sure that when a team travels... We don't ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of.

"Other than that, really enjoyed coming here and playing some good cricket," he added on Tuesday.

The Indian cricketers had earlier expressed their displeasure to BCCI after their late-night flight from Trinidad to Barbados got delayed by close to four hours, leaving them sleep-deprived ahead of the ODI series opener.

In the final ODI, India were always ahead after making an imposing 351 for five after being asked to bat first.

Shubman Gill struck 85 off 92 balls and, along with in-form Ishan Kishan (77 off 64 balls), set the platform for a massive score.

Sanju Samson (51 off 41 balls) made a compelling case to be picked as a reserve middle-order batter while Hardik smashed five sixes and four boundaries on a good batting strip.

The chase was always out of question and Mukesh Kumar's three-wicket burst with some quality seam bowling in the first powerplay dashed the West Indies' hopes as they were shot out for 151 in only 35.3 overs.

Related Topics

cricket / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.