Ind vs SL | We did well in patches, says Karunaratne

SL captain Dimuth Karunaratne made a face-saving century | Photo Credit: PTI

March 15, 2022 00:49 IST

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne felt that his side paid the price for not being consistent enough through the series.

“As a team we did well in patches,” he said at the post-match presentation. “But we couldn’t capitalise on those and go big. Our spinners also bowled well but then again in patches. There were a lot of loose balls.”

The skipper salvaged some pride on the last day with a fine century, the lone one by a Lankan this series. But it was bitter-sweet.

“I would have been happier if we had won the match. It was tough because whenever we started batting, it was under the lights and that was not easy.

“In the last innings, we batted earlier [during the day] and once we got that chance, we took it and showed what we could do.”

Karunaratne also praised pacer Suranga Lakmal, who played his last match. In a heart-warming gesture, the Indian players, led by Jasprit Bumrah, who dismissed him on the final evening, gave him a warm send-off as he trudged back to the pavilion.

‘One of the best’

“He is one of the best pacers I have seen,” said Karunaratne.

“Whenever I have needed wickets, he has always done the job for me. I am sure he will do well in the county season (at Derbyshire) as well. I wish him good luck.”