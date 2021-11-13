We came here with a clear plan to win the tournament: Finch

Aussie captain insists team hasn’t ‘defied expectations’, eyes elusive ICC T20 World Cup title

Aaron Finch, Australia’s captain, hoped his team could set the record straight and win its first ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup.

“It’s one that’s eluded us in the past, and the fact that we are here in the final gives us the best opportunity to rectify that. I think it will be a great game against New Zealand,” he said on Saturday. “They are a great side and they have been in all the finals over the last six years.”

Finch recalled how his team had bounced back in the tournament after a crushing defeat against England. “The spirit among the team is a big positive. Obviously we came here, a lot of people had written us off from the start and that's been really impressive the way we have gone about our business,” said Finch.

Prepared really well

“Everyone has prepared really well. Everyone has had a really defining match or match-defining performance at some point. The guys are really up and about for tomorrow.”

Finch insisted that his team came to the United Arab Emirates expecting to do well. “It hasn’t defied expectation. We came here with a really clear plan to win the tournament, and we still feel as though we have got the squad to do that.”

Finch also revealed that he, and his team, were aware of the history between the two teams. “Both teams have got a great history in cricket — well, not just cricket, but as neighbours, so to speak, Down Under. It's a great relationship. We play quite a bit against New Zealand now and we always have great battles regardless of the format,” said Finch.

“It’s bloody exciting to be playing against New Zealand. They are a great team and led superbly by Kane Williamson. So it’s just one of those things that both teams seem to have found their way into each other's path along the way in some tournaments.”