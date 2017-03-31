We are prepared for all uncertainties: Zaheer

With the list of injuries ahead of the IPL getting longer by the day, Delhi Daredevils first interaction with the media was, not surprisingly, dominated by absentees and possible replacements. But even as captain Zaheer Khan insisted that there was little to worry about, team CEO Hemant Dua admitted that the team management was still deliberating on the names they would like to bring on board as replacements, if and when it was required.

“We are all about youngsters, we have Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, so we are sitting pretty despite JP (Duminy) and Quinton (de Kock) not being available. Even at the auctions we take all these factors into consideration — injuries, players unavailable throughout the season due to international duties — so we are pretty much prepared,” Zaheer said here on Friday.

At the same time, the former India pace spearhead was impressed with the way the Indian fast bowlers had performed through the season. While Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar played several games, it has been Umesh Yadav who has been a revelation, playing all through the 13 Test matches.

“You don’t have any control over injuries. Personally, I prefer to play more when I am in rhythm. You can actually maintain the work load in practice etc. I always endorse that match practice is the best practice. The more you bowl, the better you are going to get and the more you learn. Umesh has had a great season and (Mohammed) Shami is also ready to play. Someone like Umesh is not going to realise when the 20 overs are over, that’s the beauty of bowling fitness,” Zaheer said.

With the likes of Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Corey Anderson in the ranks, Delhi Daredevils has one of the biggest pace batteries in the IPL. “I have some super fast bowlers who are going to take the pressure off me, so I am not playing a lead role any more but a supporting role,” Zaheer laughed.

Cummins, coming in after an intense Test series against India, insisted it was easy to switch modes. “I think it’s easy coming back from Test to T20 because you only have to bowl four overs. I will take 5-6 days pretty light n then hit the stride a couple of days before the game starts,” he said.

Asked about the changes required Cummins said, “I think the biggest thing is to practice variations that you don’t bowl in the long form. The slower ball and yorkers are a bit more important. You can only bowl one bouncer in T20s so there won’t be that many. I will spend a couple of sessions practice them, which I haven’t done for a while.”