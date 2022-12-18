We are made to work hard for the win against Bangladesh, says Captain KL Rahul

December 18, 2022 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - Chattogram

India captain KL Rahul admitted that his team was made to really work hard by Bangladesh to register a comprehensive 188-run win in the first Test of the two-match series here on Sunday.

Needing four Bangladesh wickets on the final day to take a 1-0 lead in the series, Indian wrapped up the match inside one hour in the morning session, bowling out the hosts for 324 in 113.2 overs.

This was after Bangladesh offered dogged resistance on the fourth day morning session on Saturday with Zakir Hasan (100) hitting a patient century, while Najmul Hossain Shanto (67) scoring a fifty.

"Hard fought Test match and we had to really work hard for this win. Really happy we did that," Rahul, who registered his first Test win as skipper, said at the post-match presentation.

"It (the pitch) did flatten out, didn't worry us. Looked like the batters were batting comfortably. Getting runs was hard for the first three days. The way their (Bangladesh) openers batted, we had to work hard." Rahul said India wanted to turn things around after losing the ODI series 1-2 to Bangladesh.

"We've been here for a while. The one-day series, it didn't go as we wanted. Our intensity was really high. We know no victory comes high." The India skippper lauded his batting unit, especially Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant for their contributions in the win.

"We batted well in the first innings as well. It was a job well done by Shreyas and Puji (Pujara), even Pant's counter-attack. Really happy for them (Gill and Pujara), they utilised the opportunity.

He also lavished praise on the bowling unit.

"Very pleased with the way we bowled. The pitch wasn't really assisting the bowlers, but they found something. Umesh (Yadav) bowled a couple of great spells and brought us back into the game. We've built this attack over the years. They are showing what quality they have," Rahul said.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan, who hit an attacking 84 in the second innings, said the pitch was a batting beauty but they were undone by below-par show with the willow in the first innings.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 150 in their first innings in reply to India's 404.

"It was a really good wicket to bat on but we didn't bat well (in the first innings). Playing after 5-6 months, it wasn't ideal but there should be no excuses," Shakib said.

"Lot of credit to India the way they bowled. They bowled in partnerships and created pressure. We have to play good cricket for all five days. We have to play four good innings to be able to get a result especially against India." Shakib was effusive in his praise for young Zakir Hasan.

"He (Zakir) has been scoring a lot of runs in domestic runs, that's why we picked him. Hopefully, he scores a lot more centuries for Bangladesh." Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who won the man-of-the-match award for his career-best match figures of 8 for 113 besides a dogged 40 in India's first innings, said it wasn't easy to pick up wickets in the second innings as the pitch had flattened out.

"To be very honest I am happy with the performance, both with bat and ball. First innings the pitch was quicker than the second innings. There was some pace in the first innings, but the second innings was very challenging," he said.

"It was slower. so I was trying to work on my rhythm and bowl quicker. Probably more revs on the ball makes it challenging for the batters and it is difficult to step down and drive as well (why wrist spinners have that extra edge).

"I just worked on my rhythm, tried to be more aggressive and it's helped me a lot. The action is the same, just trying to be aggressive in the rhythm (about working on his bowling)," Kuldeep added.

The second Test of the two-match series will start in Mirpur on December 22.