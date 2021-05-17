We are grateful to BCCI: Hockley

Australian players, including Pat Cummins, David Warner and Steve Smith, arrived in Sydney almost two weeks after the T20 league was indefinitely suspended

Cricket Australia’s interim chief executive Nick Hockley on Monday said he was “grateful” to the BCCI for ensuring a “safe and quick” return of Australia’s IPL contingent from India following a stopover in Maldives.

Australian players, including Pat Cummins, David Warner and Steve Smith, arrived in Sydney almost two weeks after the T20 league was indefinitely suspended following a breach in its COVID-19 bio-security bubble.

“We are delighted. We’re really grateful to the BCCI for getting them home quickly and safely. I haven’t spoken to them since they’ve landed, but obviously we’ve been in text exchange and I’m sure they’ll be very relieved and very appreciative to be home,” Hockey was quoted as saying in Sydney Morning Herald.