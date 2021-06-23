Watling returns to keep in farewell Test despite dislocated ring finger

Watling had announced last month that he will retire after New Zealand's England tour that also included the WTC Final against India.

New Zealand wicketkeeper B J Watling returned to the field despite dislocating his right ring finger during the morning session of the World Test Championship Final against India, displaying the grit and courage he is known for in his farewell game.

Watling had fittingly led New Zealand team into the ground on the reserve day of the title clash. The 35-year-old was also congratulated on the field by India skipper Virat Kohli. "BJ Watling dislocated his right ring finger in the first session and has received medical treatment during the lunch break before returning to the field," read an update from New Zealand Cricket.

Watling had announced last month that he will retire after New Zealand's England tour that also included the WTC Final against India.

Arguably the best ever wicketkeeper-batsman to play for New Zealand, Watling had missed the second Test against England to recover from a back injury.

In his 75th and final Test, Watling took catches of India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane.