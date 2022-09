Watch | What are the new international cricket rules from October?

Richard Kujur September 26, 2022 12:55 IST

A video explaining the revised international cricket rules that will come into force from October 1, 2022

Cricket has witnessed several tweaks to its rules over the decades, to try and strike a fair balance between bat and ball. The International Cricket Council has recently announced new playing rules that will come into effect from October 1st, 2022. From banning the use of saliva, to legalizing Mankading, here is the list of all the changes that will come into effect in international cricket. Read the full story here.



