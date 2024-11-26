The two-day IPL Auction for the 2025 season concluded in Jeddah on November 25.

Day one of the auction witnessed some expensive buying and new records as Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant became the most expensive buy after Lucknow Super Giants bought him for massive ₹27 crore.

Of the 110 players who were sold on Monday for a combined total of ₹175.20 crore at the Al Johar Abadi Arena, one-fourth of the money was splurged on seven pacers who were called in the fourth set.

What was the impact of the RTM rules? Why did some capped Indian players go unsold? What made this particular auction memorable? We unpack this and more.

Editing: Aniket Singh Chauhan