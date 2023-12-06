HamberMenu
Watch | How is a cricket bat made?

A visit to the BDM factory in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, where artisans show the various stages in the crafting of a cricket bat

December 06, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

Richard Kujur

In the heart of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, skilled artisans breathe life into raw wood, transforming it into cricket bats. BDM is a legendary brand once wielded by players like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

But what makes these bats so special?

We visited the BDM factory, which has been making bats for the last 100 years, to unravel how cricket bats are made.

Rakesh Mahajan, the owner of BDM, takes you through the process, how a bat is examined for quality, what players look for in a bat, and the challenges faced by the industry.

Also watch: How is a cricket ball made?

cricket / sport / Uttar Pradesh

