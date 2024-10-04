GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: A tour of BCCI’s new Centre of Excellence near Bengaluru

Watch: A tour of BCCI’s new Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru

The operations at the existing National Cricket Academy at the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be shifted to the new facility in a phased manner

Published - October 04, 2024 05:18 pm IST

Amol Karhadkar
Amol Karhadkar

For long, the Indian cricket fraternity has been longing for its own Centre of Excellence. And finally, the facility has been opened in Bengaluru. Located at the outskirts of Bengaluru near the Kempegowda International airport, the academy was inaugurated by BCCI President Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah on September 28.

The Hindu visited the state-of-the-art academy and checked out its facilities.

Reporting: Amol Karhadkar

Video: Amol Karhadkar and K. Murali Kumar

Production: Ravichandran N.

