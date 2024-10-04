Watch: A tour of BCCI’s new Centre of Excellence near Bengaluru

For long, the Indian cricket fraternity has been longing for its own Centre of Excellence. And finally, the facility has been opened in Bengaluru. Located at the outskirts of Bengaluru near the Kempegowda International airport, the academy was inaugurated by BCCI President Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah on September 28.

The Hindu visited the state-of-the-art academy and checked out its facilities.

Reporting: Amol Karhadkar

Video: Amol Karhadkar and K. Murali Kumar

Production: Ravichandran N.