Wasim Jaffer: A Nawab who stood out from the rest

More than 24 years ago even as Saurashtra’s batsmen were pounding the Mumbai bowlers on a placid Rajkot track in a Ranji Trophy league game, a Mumbai senior asked a rookie - playing his second First Class game - to egg the bowlers on and pressurise the batsmen a bit. The novice replied: “Woh sab theek hai but apna batting aayega kya (that’s fine but will we get to bat at all?).”

Appetite for runs

After Saurashtra declared at a gargantuan 595 for four, the rookie came out to open and scored an unbeaten 314. Wasim Jaffer had well and truly arrived, taking his appetite for runs from Mumbai’s maidans to the bigger stage.

Since then - and till he announced his retirement on Saturday after a glittering career turning out for Mumbai, India and Vidarbha - Jaffer has continued in the same vein. But more than the plethora of records he has notched up - especially in the Ranji Trophy - Jaffer has inspired both his contemporaries and the next generation, especially those who worship the purest form of cricket.

Jaffer’s rise in itself is an inspirational tale. The son of a bus driver, he grew up in a transit camp near the Bandra reclamation. Jaffer would bat for endless hours on an open plot off the seaside.

His rise to being an opener for India - and also be a part of nine Ranji titles - may seem seamless but that is the result of astonishing hardwork put in over the years to be at his best.

The last

With Jaffer’s retirement, perhaps, comes the end of an era of domestic giants. He may well be the last of those who continued to ply their trade on the domestic circuit for years after ending their international sojourn.

He persisted with what he loved doing the most - batting long hours and passing on his work ethic to youngsters - for more than a decade since his last international appearance.

Seldom will you see any cricketer from the IPL generation returning to domestic cricket after being dropped from the national team. That is where Nawab - as Jaffer is fondly called by teammates - stood out from the rest.