Wasim Akram’s tips works wonders for Shaheen Afridi

At first sight, it is not possible to guess Shaheen Afridi’s age. The youngster looks somewhere between 15 and 18, but smiles and says: “I am 19.”

Born on April 6, 2000 in the Khyber region of Pakistan, Shaheen can speak Pashto with ease, but is more comfortable with Urdu and Hindi these days.

Playing his third World Cup match for Pakistan, Shaheen proved lethal, scalping three for 28 against New Zealand at Edgbaston on Wednesday. “You can say that today’s performance was good,” he says to a handful of Indian and Pakistani scribes.

Support us

The youngster is just nine months old in international cricket, and obviously, he doesn’t have much idea about how ugly the criticism can get when the team fares poorly.

“I want to tell the fans to support us. This is your team, this is your pride. This is your Pakistan, so support us.”

Shaheen reveals that the senior players protected the juniors “thoroughly’ after the defeat against India. “All the senior players guided us. It is sad if you start criticising after one or two games. This should not be done. This is your team and in sport, there will be wins and losses,” he says.

Being a left-arm quick, Shaheen admires Wasim Akram. He spoke to the pace great ahead of the game against New Zealand.

Hit the raw line

“I speak to Wasim bhai over phone and whenever he is around, I get to learn a lot from him. I discuss a lot of things,” says Shaheen. Akram was at Edgbaston as a commentator for the game.

“He was telling me that with your swing, hit the raw line. I did just that,” the young gun says.

Coming from a family which has produced another cricketer — Riaz Afridi, who played a lone Test for Pakistan — Shaheen had a fair idea about the road ahead even at an early age.

Being a part of the Pakistan under-19 side last year, Shaheen took time to settle down in the senior ranks, but is grateful to bowling coach Azhar Mahmood.

“Working with Azzu bhai at the nets has helped me. I have learnt a lot from him. All credit to him.”

Similar script

At a time when there is talk of the uncanny resemblance between Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning campaign and the current one, Shaheen isn’t bothered about it.

“In 1992, I was not even born,” he jokes.

“Our target will be to ensure that the team does well and wins the World Cup.”