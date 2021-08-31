Cricket

Wasim Akram denies reports that he is interested in becoming chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board

Wasim Akram.  

Pakistan’s former captain Wasim Akram has denied reports that he is interested in becoming the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Akram, who is in Australia, tweeted that the PCB chairman’s job was a specialised one and he was not up for it.

The legendary pacer, however, didn’t confirm or deny whether he was offered the position by the patron in chief of the board, Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A source aware of the developments leading to the nomination of former captain Ramiz Raja as PCB chief had claimed that the PM had also considered Akram for the post.

Ramiz was nominated by the premier to the PCB’s Board of Governors which will elect the new chairman on September 13 for a three-year term.

Akram, who is an influential member of the PCB’s Cricket Committee and also director cricket/coach with the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League, is presently in Australia with his wife and daughter.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 3:53:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/wasim-akram-denies-reports-that-he-is-interested-in-becoming-chairman-of-pakistan-cricket-board/article36199856.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY