Washington wants to deliver in every which way possible

Watching M.S. Dhoni construct the half century the other day was a fine lesson for Washington Sundar.

Washington, who has replaced an injured Kedar Jadhav, said, “I observed a lot of things. The way Mahi bhai batted was really good. The only batsman who scored was him. He sort of wanted to counter-attack their bowling. One or two batsmen with him would have made a difference.”

Washington said he was loving being in the team. “This is my fourth day and I don’t feel I am a new part of the team. I knew a lot of players. Mahi bhai was here and I had played with him in the last IPL.They all made me feel as one of their guys. I am really feel good to be the part of this Indian set-up. For any cricketer playing for India is the ultimate dream. To get an opportunity at 18 is a great feeling.

“I have prepared a lot for this result. I trust a lot in my preparation and I think it has paid off. All I have to do now is to go there and perform and win the game for my country.”

On his role in the team, Washington said: “I think definitely I need to be ready to bowl my 10 overs of off-spin and contribute with the bat. I want to bat wherever my team wants to bat.

“That is the kind of batsman I want to be talked about. I should be able to fill in the boots the management is looking. I hope I will be able to do that.”