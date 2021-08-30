Washington to miss second-leg of IPL 2021; selection in India's squad for T20 World Cup doubtful

NEW DELHI

Washington Sundar had travelled to England with the Indian squad but returned to the country after injuring his finger while playing in a County game.

Talented youngster Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the second phase of the IPL starting in the UAE on September 19 as the finger injury he suffered in England has not healed completely and he could not clear the fitness test at the NCA.

Washington, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the popular T20 event, had travelled to England with the Indian squad but returned to the country after injuring his finger while playing in a County game that served as a practice game for the visitors. The 21-year-old, who is an off-spinner and a useful batsman, had turned up for the County side and was hit by India pacer Mohammed Siraj, forcing the all-rounder out of the tour.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore's all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the remainder of the Vivo IPL 2021 due to an impending finger injury," the IPL Franchise said in a statement on Monday.

Bengal cricketer Akash Deep, who is net bowler with the franchise, has been named as replacement for the remainder of the IPL.

Sources told PTI that Washington appeared in a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru a few days back but could not clear that.

The World Twenty20 is slated to begin immediately after the conclusion of the IPL and it remains to be seen if Washington is picked in the Indian squad without playing a single IPL game.