Washington Sundar proves his all-round mettle

Washington Sundar had bowled well in the tournament so far but was unlucky not to get a wicket in the first three matches.

But on Wednesday, it was his turn to set-up the match for Tamil Nadu — first with a three-wicket haul and then with a valuable unbeaten 38 (22b, 3x6) — as the team beat Jharkhand by eight wickets and reached the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

Electing to bat, Jharkhand was bowled out for just 85 with left-arm spinner M. Siddharth continuing his dream-run with a second four-wicket (4/18) haul in three matches after Washington had removed the top three batsmen.

Three strikes

The India off-spinner first dismissed Kumar Deobarat, caught at square-leg, before Virat Singh miscued a shot to give a simple high catch to the backward-point fielder. Washington then had Supriyo Kumar leg-before, leaving Jharkhand tottering at 27/3 in the seventh over.

Jharkhand skipper Saurabh Tiwary was the only one who looked to be in some sort of control, hitting a few boundaries in his knock of 27, before he top-edged leg-spinner M. Ashwin for wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik to take a simple catch.

Siddharth cleaned up the lower half, with a few batsmen holding out in the deep, even as Sai Kishore picked up a wicket with a beautiful delivery that spun and bowled left-hander Sonu Kumar.

Duo with a mission

In reply, TN’s openers again failed with Hari Nishanth dismissed for a single-digit score and Shahrukh Khan (24) failing to capitalise on a good start.

It was left to Washington and Karthik to see the team home before 14.5 overs to ensure TN finished ahead of Karnataka on net-run rate (NRR).

The duo nudged it around until the equation came to 12 runs when Washington hit left-arm spinner Anukul Roy for two sixes, one through the cover region and another over long-on, to finish the chase in 13.5 overs.