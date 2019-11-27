Cricket

Washington Sundar proves his all-round mettle

Star of the day: Washington Sundar removed three Jharkhand batsmen with his off-spin before steering Tamil Nadu home.

Star of the day: Washington Sundar removed three Jharkhand batsmen with his off-spin before steering Tamil Nadu home.  

more-in

Tamil Nadu crushes Jharkhand to finish ahead of Karnataka on NRR

Washington Sundar had bowled well in the tournament so far but was unlucky not to get a wicket in the first three matches.

But on Wednesday, it was his turn to set-up the match for Tamil Nadu — first with a three-wicket haul and then with a valuable unbeaten 38 (22b, 3x6) — as the team beat Jharkhand by eight wickets and reached the semifinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

Electing to bat, Jharkhand was bowled out for just 85 with left-arm spinner M. Siddharth continuing his dream-run with a second four-wicket (4/18) haul in three matches after Washington had removed the top three batsmen.

Three strikes

The India off-spinner first dismissed Kumar Deobarat, caught at square-leg, before Virat Singh miscued a shot to give a simple high catch to the backward-point fielder. Washington then had Supriyo Kumar leg-before, leaving Jharkhand tottering at 27/3 in the seventh over.

Jharkhand skipper Saurabh Tiwary was the only one who looked to be in some sort of control, hitting a few boundaries in his knock of 27, before he top-edged leg-spinner M. Ashwin for wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik to take a simple catch.

Siddharth cleaned up the lower half, with a few batsmen holding out in the deep, even as Sai Kishore picked up a wicket with a beautiful delivery that spun and bowled left-hander Sonu Kumar.

Duo with a mission

In reply, TN’s openers again failed with Hari Nishanth dismissed for a single-digit score and Shahrukh Khan (24) failing to capitalise on a good start.

It was left to Washington and Karthik to see the team home before 14.5 overs to ensure TN finished ahead of Karnataka on net-run rate (NRR).

The duo nudged it around until the equation came to 12 runs when Washington hit left-arm spinner Anukul Roy for two sixes, one through the cover region and another over long-on, to finish the chase in 13.5 overs.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2019 10:46:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/washington-sundar-proves-his-all-round-mettle/article30099363.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY